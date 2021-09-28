Owen Sound council votes to declare Billy Bishop Regional Airport - surplus



Owen Sound has made it official - voting at last night's council meeting to declare the Billy Bishop Regional Airport - surplus.

That's the first step in selling the facility.

In a release issued after the vote, council also directed staff to pursue opportunities to sell the property to a qualified buyer who demonstrates that they have experience with airport operations and the ability to continue operating the facility as an airport.

The release states it is Council’s intent that this disposition of property will not disrupt the current operation of the airport including ORNGE Air Ambulance and other healthcare and commercial operations.

This decision was made following a Public Consultation period of September 3, 2021- September 17, 2021.

All operations at the airport will continue during the sale period.

The release says Owen Sound is committed to providing our residents and businesses with the most effective and efficient government. We need to make decisions that are in the best interest of the stability of the municipality.

The airport has been costing city coffers about $235,000 a year but has failed to bring in much revenue.

Earlier this summer council imposed a deadline of the end of this year to either complete the sale or stop operating the facility if a buyer can't be found.