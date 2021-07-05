Owen Sound COVID-19 Immunization Clinic Relocating to Owen Sound District Secondary School

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is relocating the Owen Sound Hockey Hub mass immunization clinic to Owen Sound District Secondary School, 750 9th St. W., Owen Sound. This move is effective Thursday, July 8, 2021.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit thanks the Bluewater District School Board and Bruce Power for ensuring a seamless move with minimal effect on vaccine rollout in Grey Bruce.

“We are pleased to support our partners at the Grey Bruce Health Unit in their efforts to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by enabling the use of Owen Sound District Secondary School this summer for a mass immunization clinic,” says Director of Education Lori Wilder. “We look forward to opening its doors to our community to offer vaccines at this critical time.”

We thank the City of Owen Sound for use of the Julie McArthur Regional Recreation Centre and Bluewater District School Board for making available Owen Sound District Secondary School.