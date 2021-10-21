Owen Sound & District Chamber of Commerce announces winners of the 2021 Business Excellence Awards
Chamber announces winners of 2021 Business Excellence Awards
OWEN SOUND – Thursday October 21st 2021: Tonight, the Owen Sound & District Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Business Excellence Awards. The Event aired on our local Rogers Television.
The Winners were selected in 12 categories sponsored by area businesses. Over 160 nominations were received and were voted on by their peers and local businesses in our area.
The judges awarded the following:
Community Service Award – sponsored by Faith Life Financial
OWEN SOUND HUB
Hospitality Award – sponsored by Foodland – Owen Sound
THE NUTTY BAKER FOOD SHOPPE
New Business of the Year – sponsored by SuiteSpots Flexible Business Space
ONPOINT INSULATION
Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Georgian College
(under 35 years of age)
DESIGN ELECTRICAL- NATHAN VANDERSCHOT
Entrepreneur of the Year -- sponsored by TC Transcontinental
(over 35 years of age)
BAYVIEW BINS- BRANT ATTON
Service Excellence Award – sponsored by Battlefield Equipment
DENAE JENINGS PRIVATE NURSING AND CONSULTATION
Skilled Trade Award – sponsored by Benedict Electrical
(6+ employees)
REILLY’S ROOFING
Skilled Trade Award – sponsored by Scotiabank
(1 – 5 employees)
MEG’S DRYWALL
Community Service Award – sponsored by Marylon Hall RE/MAX
(Not-for-Profit) Grey Bruce Realty
OSHARE
Small Office/ Home Office – sponsored by Staples
TIBBS MANAGEMENT INC.
Business of the Year – sponsored by BDO
(1 – 24 employees)
OWEN SOUND IDA
Business of the Year – sponsored by Bumstead Financial Services
(25+ employees)
QUEEN OF HEARTS
The public voted online this year to determine all the winners!
The Chamber would like to congratulate all the 2021 Business Excellence Award winners!