Owen Sound & District Chamber of Commerce announces winners of the 2021 Business Excellence Awards

Chamber announces winners of 2021 Business Excellence Awards

OWEN SOUND – Thursday October 21st 2021: Tonight, the Owen Sound & District Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of its annual Business Excellence Awards. The Event aired on our local Rogers Television.

The Winners were selected in 12 categories sponsored by area businesses. Over 160 nominations were received and were voted on by their peers and local businesses in our area.

The judges awarded the following:

Community Service Award – sponsored by Faith Life Financial

OWEN SOUND HUB

Hospitality Award – sponsored by Foodland – Owen Sound

THE NUTTY BAKER FOOD SHOPPE

New Business of the Year – sponsored by SuiteSpots Flexible Business Space

ONPOINT INSULATION

Entrepreneur of the Year – sponsored by Georgian College

(under 35 years of age)

DESIGN ELECTRICAL- NATHAN VANDERSCHOT

Entrepreneur of the Year -- sponsored by TC Transcontinental

(over 35 years of age)

BAYVIEW BINS- BRANT ATTON

Service Excellence Award – sponsored by Battlefield Equipment

DENAE JENINGS PRIVATE NURSING AND CONSULTATION

Skilled Trade Award – sponsored by Benedict Electrical

(6+ employees)

REILLY’S ROOFING

Skilled Trade Award – sponsored by Scotiabank

(1 – 5 employees)

MEG’S DRYWALL

Community Service Award – sponsored by Marylon Hall RE/MAX

(Not-for-Profit) Grey Bruce Realty

OSHARE

Small Office/ Home Office – sponsored by Staples

TIBBS MANAGEMENT INC.

Business of the Year – sponsored by BDO

(1 – 24 employees)

OWEN SOUND IDA

Business of the Year – sponsored by Bumstead Financial Services

(25+ employees)

QUEEN OF HEARTS

The public voted online this year to determine all the winners!

The Chamber would like to congratulate all the 2021 Business Excellence Award winners!