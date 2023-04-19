Owen Sound Explores Municipal Accommodation Tax

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The City of Owen Sound invites accommodation business operators, including hotel and motel operators and short-term rental accommodators (including Bed and Breakfasts), to attend an information session regarding Municipal Accommodation Tax (M.A.T.) on April 25, 2023, in the Bay Room at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

In 2017, the Province of Ontario issued a regulation that provides the necessary provisions for municipalities across Ontario to implement a Municipal Accommodation Tax. A Municipal Accommodation Tax (M.A.T.) is a fee or tax levied on short-term and overnight accommodation. This includes hotels, motels, and short-term rentals, including Air BnB and campgrounds. The maximum fee is four per cent.

The provincial legislation requires that 50 per cent of funds collected are to be used exclusively for local tourism initiatives, including the promotion of overnight stays in the Owen Sound area. The other 50 per cent of funds can be used by the municipality at its discretion for city services and infrastructure, generally to enhance a tourist’s visit to the city and benefit local residents.

The information session on Tuesday, April 25, is intended for accommodation business operators (hotel and motel operators and operators of short-term rentals, including Bed and Breakfasts) and is being offered at two times throughout the day. To register for a session, visit OurCity.OwenSound.ca/MAT to complete the linked form.

The City is also looking into the possibility of licensing short-term accommodations like AirBnBs and VRBO holiday rentals in Owen Sound, which will be addressed through future consultations.