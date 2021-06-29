Owen Sound Fire Chief hanging up his hat

The City of Owen Sound's Fire Chief is retiring after more than 41 years of public service.

After serving as the city's top firefighter for the past six years, Fire Chief Doug Barfoot has announced that he is getting ready to hang up his helmet and boots and spend time in his workshop on a more full-time basis.

Barfoot, who has lived in Owen Sound all of his life, joined the local fire department in 1983 as a Firefighter and worked his way up the ranks.

He was promoted progressively during his tenure, from the position of Firefighter to Driver Mechanic, Dive Master, Acting Captain, to Captain.

In September 2015 following a short retirement earlier that year, he took over the role of Fire Chief.

"It has been an honour to be a member of the Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services and serve the citizens of this great City," said Chief Barfoot. "It truly has been a privilege to serve under the direction of Mayor Boddy and Council, former City Manager Wayne Ritchie, and current City Manager Tim Simmonds. The support this group has given me has been unwavering and greatly appreciated. This community should be proud of Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services and the level of protection and service that is being supplied daily, and I know that it will be well-served by whoever comes in."

"Since I arrived at the City of Owen Sound, the partnership that Chief Barfoot and I have developed, and the knowledge that he has shared with me concerning Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services has been greatly appreciated and respected," said Tim Simmonds, City Manager. "I sincerely wish Chief Barfoot all the best, and I am grateful for his willingness to support the transition."

Chief Barfoot will stay on through the recruitment process for the hiring of a new Fire Chief for the Owen Sound Fire and Emergency Services.

