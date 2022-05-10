Owen Sound fire hydrant flushing to begin

Flushing fire hydrants each year ensures they are operational, and improves water quality.

If flushing is being done in your part of the city, you may see low water pressure, or cloudy or rusty water.

This is normal and expected when flushing older cast iron watermains.

Running a cold water tap for 5-30 minutes should clear the water.

If that does not work, please call the Water Department at 519-376-4274.

The flushing will begin in the areas nearest the Water Treatment Plant, and proceed gradually to the system’s outer limits.

For more information, please contact Matt Prentice, Manager of Public Works at 519-376-4274 ext. 3224 or email to mprentice@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts: