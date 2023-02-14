Owen Sound First in County To Approve Additional Residential Units to Aid in Affordable Housing

Owen Sound, Ontario

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Monday evening, City Council approved a Zoning Bylaw Amendment that permits additional residential units (ARUs) in urban areas, allowing for an increase in more efficient and affordable housing in Owen Sound.

The Zoning Amendment will permit up to two additional residential units (for a total of three units) in any single detached, semi-detached or townhouse dwelling, subject to meeting certain criteria, including providing parking and obtaining a Building Permit. This means residents can add rental income apartments within their houses or create ‘in-law suites’ to house multi-generational families within one home.

During the preparation of the City’s new Official Plan in 2022, housing choice and affordability were recurring themes of the public consultation. Recent amendments to the Planning Act direct municipalities to include regulations in Zoning Bylaws to permit ARUs.

As part of Grey County, the City also works with Grey County on a variety of initiatives, including policy development that will support the creation of affordable and attainable housing as well as initiatives that support people who are homeless. The City is the first of Grey County’s lower tier to enact a Bylaw permitting ARUs.

In an earlier Zoning Amendment, the City eliminated the minimum gross floor area requirement for residential units in favour of the minimums required under the Ontario Building Code. This allows for homes to be constructed (singles, semi-detached, townhouses and apartments) that are smaller, again making way for more housing options.