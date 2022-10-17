(Owen Sound) First Weekend Voter Turnout

Owen Sound, Ontario

Monday, October 17, 2022

The voting period for the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election opened on October 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. Since the opening of the voting period, more than 1400 voters, or 8.6% of eligible voters, have cast their ballots for the Municipal and School Board Election. Voters have until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022, to cast their ballot.

Election Help Centres are available throughout the Voting Period at the locations, dates, and times outlined in the table below and at retirement homes and long-term care facilities.

At the Election Help Centre, voters can register to vote, add or amend their information and vote in person. Voters need to bring their Voter Information Letter or a piece of identification to the Election Help Centre.

Location Date(s) Time City Hall Monday, Oct. 17 to

Friday, Oct. 21 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Heritage Place Mall Saturday, Oct. 22 to

Sunday, Oct. 23 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

A list of Help Centre dates, times, and locations is available on the City’s Election webpage.