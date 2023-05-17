Owen Sound Girl’s Field Lacrosse hosts athletes from across Ontario June 2, 3 and 4

Owen Sound Girls Field Lacrosse executive and players are excited to host our hometown tournament at the Owen Sound Soccer Complex on June 2,3 and 4. With teams from across the province (totaling between 1500 and 2000 athletes) heading to Owen Sound, spectators will see some high-level play with several of our hometown teams boasting Team Ontario hopefuls and A level squads.

Last year’s post-pandemic return was a huge success and our hometown tournament is a great opportunity for the girls to show off their skills and teamwork for friends, family, and spectators. With the majority of OWFL events taking place several hours drive from Owen Sound, this is a great chance to see our local athletes on home turf.

In 2022, Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse introduced the JEWL (Junior Elite Women’s League) and Owen Sound’s top U19 team was chosen as one of 6 teams to play. The North Stars JEWL squad finished up with a silver medal at Provincials in 2022 and will once again play in this elite league in 2023. Come on out for some Friday Night lights lacrosse action as our JEWL team plays and evening match at the Soccer Complex. This is a great chance to cheer on our top athletes—many of whom are vying for university scholarships and spots on both Team Ontario and Team Canada rosters this year.

In addition, over the weekend our youngest athletes will have a chance to take the field in front of the hometown crowd too. From our Learn to Play program which gets sticks in hands at the early age of 4, to our U11, U13, two U15 and two U19 rep teams, girls field lacrosse in Owen Sound has seen steady growth over the last decade.

“Owen Sound has such a supportive lacrosse community,” says Girls Field President Kelly Wilkins. “With so many great things going on from the Bug Juice Northstars Senior B and Roote’s Gas Bar Junior B teams to our rep box lacrosse teams and our thriving girls field program, lacrosse is alive and well in Owen Sound,” says Wilkins. “Our top teams are competing in the A division and many of our U19 athletes are contending for Team Ontario spots and U.S. scholarships. Anyone headed to the soccer complex for the tournament will see the best girls field lacrosse athletes in the province in action.”

The North Stars Remember Ashley Clock

You may notice that this season’s signature orange Owen Sound North Stars jerseys bear a purple AC logo with the words Play Hard. On November 12, 2022, the North Stars community lost a dedicated lacrosse mom, an amazing parent volunteer and a true friend to those who knew her. Whether you knew Ashley Clock from lacrosse, hockey, softball, school or just seeing her around the area, you will remember her smile, her laugh and her willingness to give her time to both her girls and the sports community in general.

In the North Stars world, Ashley served as a team manager for both her daughter Adassia’s team and her daughter Shantae’s Learn to Play program. As a single mother, Ashley spent many long hours shuttling her girls to their various activities and was a true champion for girls in sport.

Beyond the lacrosse field, Ashley was very involved in girls hockey, girls softball and also provided a welcoming home for many billets from the Knights of Meaford Hockey team.

As North Stars, we wanted to honour Ashley and make sure her girls know that we will always remember her. That’s how we came to add the AC logo to our jersey’s this season. In addition, we will be donating all funds raised at the BBQ at our June 3rd and 4th hosting weekend. There will be a donation jar available at the BBQ too. And for anyone who’d like to make an online donation, e-transfers can be sent to dclock81@gmail.com All funds raised will go directly to Dassi and Tae for the future.

Please visit

https://osml.ca/page/Information/Girls%20Field%20Lacrosse%20Registration and https://www.owfl.org/ for more details on Owen Sound Girls Field Lacrosse and Ontario Women’s Field Lacrosse.