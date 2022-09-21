(Owen Sound) Goods Exchange Day – Saturday, September 24, 2022

Goods Exchange Day – Saturday, September 24, 2022

Owen Sound, Ontario

Wednesday, September 21, 2020

The next Goods Exchange Day will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Residents are invited to put gently-used items that are no longer needed at the curb for other members of the community to pick up and reuse.

Popular Goods Exchange Day items include sporting goods, furniture, small appliances, books, art, tools, toys, doors, sinks, windows, etc. Anything that does not find a new home must be taken back inside by 6 p.m. the same day.

To ensure that items at the curb are intended as Goods Exchange Day items, please tie a white plastic bag to one of the items or attach a sign that says “FREE”.

Participating in Goods Exchange Day diverts usable items and materials from ending up in the landfill. It is also a great way to offer your unwanted items to others in the community without the hassle of hosting a garage sale.

As always, please drive carefully, watch for pedestrians, and obey traffic laws when searching for curbside bargains.

Quick Facts:

One of Council’s Strategic Priorities is Green City, with the objective of enhancing the City’s resiliency and capacity for mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change, and supporting and promoting healthy lifestyles.

The City’s first Goods Exchange Day was held in 1999.