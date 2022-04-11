Owen Sound Has Been Named a 2022 Tree City
Owen Sound is now Tree City! The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Owen Sound as one of 138 cities around the world officially designated "Tree Cities." Toronto, New York, Paris, Birmingham, England and Auckland, New Zealand among others also have the name. The city had to show commitment in five key areas of growing and urban forestry and the designation which will be reviewed every year.
Learn more at https://treecitiesoftheworld.org/
SOUTH WEST HOSPITALS TO MAINTAIN MASKING REQUIREMENTSHospitals across the South West region have updated their ongoing protections against COVID-19, and confirmed that current masking requirements for all individuals entering their facilities will continue.
Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff Reacts to the 2022 Federal BudgetBruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff has released the following initial statement to the 2022 Federal Budget, tabled on April 7th by the Minister of Finance, the Hon. Chrystia Freeland:
City Wins Top Award in Two Categories at Economic Developers Council of Ontario Annual ConferenceThe City of Owen Sound was two for two on Thursday evening at the Economic Developers Council of Ontario (EDCO) Awards of Excellence.
RIDE PROGRAM RESULTS IN DRIVER FACING DRUG, WEAPON AND STOLEN PROPERTY CHARGES(GEORGIAN BLUFFS, ON) - On April 8, 2022, just after 2 a.m., The Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) program on Princess Street in the Township of Georgian bluffs.
Integrity commissioner called in over comments at Kincardine council meetingMayor Gerry Glover is asking for residents' patience in the wake of derogatory comments made from a male councillor to a female councillor
Danielle Valiquette nominated as Ontario Greens candidate in Bruce–Grey–Owen SoundThe Green Party of Ontario is proud to announce that Danielle Valiquette has been nominated as its candidate for Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound ahead of the 2022 provincial election.
Grey Transit Route steps up service and offers increased frequencyGTR schedules have been enhanced for rider convenience
Chapman's Ice Cream donates more to UkraineSeveral pallets of specialized first aid kits have gone out thanks to the efforts of businesses across the province
POLICE INVESTIGATING SERIOUS COLLISION IN SOUTHGATEOn April 4, 2022 just after 10 a.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Dundalk Fire Department and Grey County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Grey Road 9, in the Township of Southgate.