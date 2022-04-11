Owen Sound Has Been Named a 2022 Tree City

Owen Sound is now Tree City! The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Owen Sound as one of 138 cities around the world officially designated "Tree Cities." Toronto, New York, Paris, Birmingham, England and Auckland, New Zealand among others also have the name. The city had to show commitment in five key areas of growing and urban forestry and the designation which will be reviewed every year.

Learn more at https://treecitiesoftheworld.org/