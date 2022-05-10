Owen Sound has updated their open air fire and fire works bylaws

Owen Sound City Council has approved revisions to the Burn and Fireworks By-laws to improve enforcement and safety, and ensure the needs and concerns of residents and business owners are met.

The by-laws were reviewed and updated based on recorded complaints and incidents reported to the City, as well as Municipal best practices.

Open Air Fire By-law

The Open Air Fire By-law (formerly Burn By-law) regulates the locations, type and size of fires for cooking and recreational use.

Changes to the by-law include:

The name of the By-law was changed to reflect open-air fires.

The definitions of multiple dwelling units, owner, occupant and townhouse have been added. This will allow the enforcement agents to fine owners/occupants as well as individuals in the penalty section of the by-law.

Restrictions are placed on the use of flying lanterns in the City, and recreational fires at townhouses and multiple dwelling unit apartments.

The term outdoor gas fireplaces was added to the Scope.

A table was added to reflect short-form wording for set fines.

Fireworks By-Law

The Fireworks By-law regulates the use and sale of low and high hazard fireworks in the City of Owen Sound.

Changes to the by-law include:

The definitions of owner and occupant have been added. This will allow the enforcement agents to fine owners/occupants as well as individuals in the penalty section of the by-law.

Setbacks have been increased to match those described in the 2010 Natural Resources Canada Display Fireworks Manual. This prohibits use of fireworks within 100 meters of Nursing Homes, hospitals, group homes, or where explosives, gasoline, or other highly flammable substances are commercially manufactured, stored, or sold.

The day when Diwali is celebrated has been added to the dates fireworks are permitted.

Insurance requirements have been added for high-hazard fireworks.

A table was added to reflect short-form wording for set fines.

The permit forms were updated to include both low-hazard and high-hazard fireworks.

For more information, visit www.owensound.ca/fire or please contact Greg Nicol, Fire Prevention Officer, at 519-376-4440 ext. 2243 or email to gnicol@owensound.ca.