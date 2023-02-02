Owen Sound holding Just Say Yes wedding event

The City of Owen Sound and the Owen Sound River District would like to invite couples to City Hall on February 14, 2023, for a Just Say Yes Wedding Event from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Just Say Yes Event is being offered to couples who are looking for a no-fuss wedding, thinking about eloping, want a simple wedding with style and flair, want to make their wedding legal in Ontario before or after a destination wedding, or want their anniversary to be on Valentine’s Day.

Image By Design Events & Floral Studio is taking over the City Hall atriums for Valentine’s Day to help you celebrate your special day and provide wedding décor & flowers.

Booked weddings as part of the Just Say Yes event will include:

Vows

Ring exchange

Up to 15 guests

Officiant

Ceremony

Décor

A selection of bouquets & boutonnières to borrow for the ceremony

Ten high-resolution digital photos

Basic photo studio with two backdrops

Bookings will occur every 45 minutes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Costs to participate are equivalent to marriage ceremonies regularly performed at City Hall. This includes the $150 marriage licence and the wedding ceremony fee of $395.50.

After each wedding, friends and family in attendance, along with the couple, are encouraged to enjoy some time shopping or dining in the River District.

For more information regarding the Just Say Yes event at City Hall, please contact Lee-Anne Kazarian, Marriage Coordinator at 519-376-4440 ext. 1268 or email weddingservices@owensound.ca