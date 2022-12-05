Owen Sound Hospital Eliminates Outpatient Lab Services

Release from Grey-Bruce Health Services

Posted on December 02, 2022

Throughout the last several months, Health Human Resource challenges have affected hospitals province-wide. GBHS has felt these pressures across many of our hospitals and services. The lab at our Owen Sound Hospital is one department that has seen a substantial impact, all while balancing an increased demand for laboratory services.

In response, to ensure we can meet the needs of our patients, as of January 1, 2023, GBHS will be eliminating outpatient lab services at the Owen Sound Hospital. An exception will be made for oncology patients.

This adjustment of services will reduce pressures on our Owen Sound lab team and enable focus on bloodwork for GBHS inpatients, ER patients, and oncology patients. LifeLabs continues to be the local option for those requiring bloodwork.