Owen Sound hospital's pharmacy and gift shop undergoing renovations

Effective January 5, 2023, the retail pharmacy and gift shop at Grey Bruce Health Services Owen Sound Hospital will temporarily relocate from the lobby area on Level 2 to Level 1 (the basement) to support renovations.

This project will increase the footprint of the current pharmacy and enable service expansion.

The gift shop will also be redesigned in the process.

Both pharmacy and gift shop will remain operational during the renovation with business hours, 9-5 Monday through Friday. Signage will be posted to assist with navigation to their temporary location.

Ongoing communications and updates on the renovations will be posted on the GBHS website and social media platforms.