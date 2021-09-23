Owen Sound Household Hazardous Waste Event – Saturday, September 25, 2021

Due to a number of previous Household Hazardous Waste Days being cancelled in accordance with Provincial regulations, the City of Owen Sound has added an additional event, scheduled for this Saturday September 25, 2021.

Saturday’s Household Hazardous Waste Event will take place at the Public Works building, located at 1900 20th Street East Owen Sound and operate from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to print and complete the Hazardous Waste Report Form and bring this form with them when they come to the event. The form can be found at owensound.ca/wastemanagement.

Please note that the following materials are not accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Events:

Infectious wastes (such as syringes)

Radioactive wastes

Explosives (ammunition, flares, gun powder)

Unidentified waste (unlabelled items)

Improperly contained waste (compromised containers, missing lids, leaking materials)

The City is unable to accept material generated by farms, industrial, commercial, and institutional sources.

For more information, please contact Rick Chappell, Supervisor Environmental Services at 519-376-4440 ext. 1226 or email to rchappell@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts:

The City of Owen Sound is prohibited by law from accepting hazardous waste at any other time other than the Household Hazardous Waste Events scheduled

The event is open to residents of: