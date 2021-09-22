Owen Sound LCBO staff credited for stalling drunk driver

Owen Sound police say quick acting staff at the LCBO managed to keep a clearly intoxicated patron from getting behind the wheel.

They were called Tuesday afternoon around 4pm (Sept 21) after a 28 year old woman got the attention of several staff members for her behaviour.

She browsed a little then left and got into her vehicle.

Police say staff stalled her and made attempts to prevent her from driving before they arrived and made the arrest.

The Owen Sound woman was charged with impaired operation and having more than 80mg of alcohol in her blood.

Her vehicle was impounded for 7 days while her licence was also revoked for a week.