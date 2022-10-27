Owen Sound Leaf and Yard Compost Site Closure

Owen Sound, Ontario

Thursday, October 27, 2022

The City of Owen Sound Leaf and Yard Waste Composting Facility, located at 2450 28th Avenue East, will be closed Friday, October 28; Monday, October 31; and Tuesday, November 1, 2022, to allow for wood grinding to occur.

The facility will be open for regular weekend operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. Regular operating hours will resume on Wednesday, November 2, weather permitting.

The equipment used for the grinding operation will not allow safe access to the site for the general public.

We apologize in advance for any inconvenience the site closure may cause.