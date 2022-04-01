Owen Sound man arrested after evading police in downtown

On Wednesday March 30th just after 5:00 p.m. an Owen Sound police officer observed a male driving in the area of 11th Street and 3rd Avenue East.

The officer knew the driver to be unlicensed and as a result conducted a traffic stop.

As the officer exited the cruiser the suspect quickly accelerated and reversed down the middle of the road for an entire city block blowing through a stop sign before hitting a parked trailer on 4th Ave.

He then took off.

Police continued to investigate and as a result arrested the driver the following day.

The 22 year old unlicensed driver will make a court appearance in May in order to speak to the charge of driving a motor vehicle without a license, as well as further charges under the Highway Traffic Act and the Criminal Code, based on his actions.

Investigating officer PC Brent Down stated “At the time, the weather conditions were poor with heavy rainfall and wet, slippery roads.

There were also pedestrians and moderate vehicular traffic in the area, so we are extremely fortunate that nobody was injured during this careless and senseless act.”