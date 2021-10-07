Owen Sound Man Arrested for Arson

On October 7th, 2021 at 7:30 am, Owen Sound Police responded to a call for assistance in relation to a male trespassing at a west side business. A 38-year-old Owen Sound man, of no fixed address, was found sleeping at the door of the business making it difficult for staff to enter the building. Police attempted to persuade the male to move to another location however, the male refused and became aggressive with police. The male began to yell obscenities and challenged the police to fight. The male was placed under arrest for causing a disturbance and transported to Owen Sound Police Service. The male was released a short time later with a court date for later this month.

Approximately 20 minutes later, an officer detected the strong odour of gasoline in the police station parking lot. Officers attended the area and located the male that had just been released. Police discovered that the male had stolen a jerry can of gasoline and had dumped some of the gas in the police parking lot prior to attending the cell block door he had just been released through. The male was apprehended with a lighter clenched in his hand and an open jerry can of gasoline beside him. The male party has been additionally charged with arson, possession of incendiary material, mischief and theft. The male was lodged into a cell and held for a bail hearing.

The male refused to participate in the bail hearing process which resulted in the male being remanded into custody for another bail hearing scheduled for Friday.