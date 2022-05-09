Owen Sound man charged after driving off escarpment

On Friday just after 6:00 pm Owen Sound Police Service received several 911 calls about a truck "driving off the cliff" on the upper east side of the city.

Emergency personnel responded to the escarpment area at 20th Street East and 5th Avenue East.

A heavily damaged Chevrolet Silverado was located lodged in the trees down the escarpment as well as the driver standing next to the driver's door.

The driver was checked for injuries.

The police investigation determined that the 45-year-old male was under the influence of alcohol and had been driving his truck at a high rate of speed.

As a result, the driver was arrested and taken to the Grey Bruce Health Services, at which time samples of his breath were taken by a police breathalyzer technician.

The tests revealed that the driver had 1.5 times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

The local resident had his vehicle impounded for 7 days and his driver's licence suspended for 90 days.

The male is to appear in court later this month in order to answer to the charges of Operation While Impaired, Operation While Impaired - Over 80 mgs and Dangerous Operation.

Investigating officer PC Boyle stated "Based on the location and the time of day we are very fortunate that no pedestrians were injured during this incident.

Police would also like to thank members of the public as some witnesses attempted to assist the driver and several provided assistance to police during the investigation".

The following day Owen Sound Police, Grey County Paramedics and Owen Sound Fire returned to the scene and were joined by City officials as well as other resources in order for the truck to be towed from the side of the escarpment.

