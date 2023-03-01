(Owen Sound) MAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

In late October 2022, the Owen Sound Police Service commenced an assault investigation after receiving a third-party complaint. As a result of the investigation it was determined that a 62-year-old Owen Sound resident had pushed a 38-year-old Owen Sound resident down a fire escape. In February 2023, members of the Owen Sound Police Service Community Oriented Response and Enforcement unit (CORE) took the accused into custody without incident.

The accused, Austin Soucoup, 62 years old, was charged by the Criminal Investigations Branch with Aggravated Assault and remains in custody pending his next court appearance on March 3rd, 2023.

Detective Constable Nick Houston stated “The victim sustained serious injuries that required hospitalization for over 100 days and she is still recovering from this incident”.

The Owen Sound Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout this investigation.