(Owen Sound) Moment of Solidarity and Reflection to be Held Before Fireworks

Moment of Solidarity and Reflection to be Held Before Fireworks

Owen Sound, Ontario

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

At its meeting on Monday evening, Council passed a motion to take a step toward reconciliation and acknowledge the tragic truth of residential schools and pay respect to the hundreds of children whose graves have been found at former residential school sites in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

“Today, my office has received numerous calls regarding the use of emergency response vehicle’s sirens and emergency lights for one minute to notify our citizens to pause and begin five minutes of reflection prior to the fireworks display,” stated Mayor Ian Boddy. “The messages have been a touchpoint of education and I thank those that have reached out for doing so. The one minute notification has been removed from the agenda. I call on all of our citizens and those who choose to participate in the Fireworks at 10 p.m. to use those five minutes as we intended - pause and reflect on where we have been as a Country and how we can all work together to make it better.”

The pre-recorded virtual festivities that begin at 2 p.m. will include several educational and awareness components that shine a light on the steps that can be taken toward truth and reconciliation.

Flags will be lowered to half-mast at City Hall on July 1 to honour and pay respect to the Indigenous community and the children that have been discovered at residential schools.

For more information, please contact Tim Simmonds, City Manager at 519-376-4440 ext. 1210 or email to tsimmonds@owensound.ca.

Quick Facts: