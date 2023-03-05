Owen Sound Motor Vehicle Collision leads to 3 Hour Road Closure and Evacuation

On Mar 4, 2023 at approximately 3:41 pm, the Owen Sound Police along with Fire and EMS were dispatched to a 2-vehicle collision in the area of 8th Street East and 4th Avenue East. Upon arrival police observed that a Kia SUV had struck a residence and a Ford pickup truck had been spun around onto the lawn of the same property.

The investigation revealed that the Ford Pickup truck was south bound on 4th Avenue East and had entered the intersection at 8th Street striking an east bound Kia SUV. As a result of the collision the Kia SUV veered off the roadway striking the residence causing some structural damage and severing a natural gas line.

Both drivers who were the lone occupants of their respective vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicles were heavily damaged.

As a result of the natural gas line being severed, a section of 4th Avenue East and 8th Street East were closed and some residence in close proximity had to be evacuated. Hydro one was called in to kill the power to the building while Enbridge Gas Company repaired the severed line.

The damaged residence was made safe and the occupants were allowed to re-enter. The roads were re-opened after approximately 3 hours. There were no other injuries other than those suffered by the drivers.

Constable Birinyi continues to investigate and charges are pending. Should anyone have information relating to this motor vehicle collision, please contact the investigating officer at 519-376-1234 ext 130.