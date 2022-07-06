Owen Sound native joins Leafs
(Curtis Sanford in net for the Vancouver Canucks)
Local Leafs fans have another reason to cheer on their favourite team.
Owen Sound native Curtis Sanford has been hired by the team to be their new goalie coach.
The announcement was made Tuesday via Twitter.
Sanford has been goalie coach most recently for the Vancouver Canucks farm team in Abbotsford, BC.
He played for three NHL squads including the Canucks, the Blues and the Blue Jackets.
He was also an Owen Sound Plater.
Along with hiring Sandford, the Leafs also promoted Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser, a four-time Olympic gold medallist with the Canadian women's team who joined the Leafs as assistant director of player development in 2018 and was promoted to senior director of the department last year.
She will continue as AGM of player development, the team said Tuesday in a statement.