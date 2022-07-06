Owen Sound native joins Leafs

(Curtis Sanford in net for the Vancouver Canucks)

Local Leafs fans have another reason to cheer on their favourite team.

Owen Sound native Curtis Sanford has been hired by the team to be their new goalie coach.

The announcement was made Tuesday via Twitter.

Sanford has been goalie coach most recently for the Vancouver Canucks farm team in Abbotsford, BC.

He played for three NHL squads including the Canucks, the Blues and the Blue Jackets.

He was also an Owen Sound Plater.