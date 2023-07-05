(OWEN SOUND, ON) MAN AND WOMAN CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE CAUSING DEATH

On July 2nd 2023, just after 10:00am members of the Owen Sound Police Service as well as Grey County Paramedic Services and Owen Sound Fire & Emergency Services attended a westside residence in relation to a 9-1-1 call. Police arrived on scene and began life saving measures in relation to a young child from the home. Once paramedics arrived, the child who was under two years of age was transported to Grey Bruce Regional Health Services, where they were pronounced deceased. A post mortem was completed at London Health Sciences by a forensic pathologist and a search warrant was executed on the home.

An investigation was conducted by members of the Criminal Investigation Branch which lead to a 48-year-old male and 39-year-old female, both residents of Owen Sound, being arrested and charged with Criminal Negligence Causing Death. The individuals were held for a Bail Hearing on July 3, 2023.

As this has been a tragic incident for all persons involved and continues to be an extremely difficult time for family members, there will be no further details provided by police.