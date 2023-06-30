(Owen Sound, On) Mayor’s Statement on Targeted Hate Mail

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, June 30, 2023

On behalf of City Council, I condemn recent events that maliciously attack the 2S-LGBTQQIAP+ Community or any citizen of Owen Sound, regardless of their religious beliefs or ethnic background. These actions are not acceptable, not tolerated and do not reflect Owen Sound’s core values.

To those who have been affected – you are not alone. We stand with you as allies and continue to denounce hate speech, discrimination, and harassment. We make space for diversity, and we value inclusion. We know there is power in kindness and that no person should feel unsafe in our community or targeted for how they look, feel or love.

We thank the Owen Sound Police Services for their support and ongoing commitment to making Owen Sound a Safe City.