(Owen Sound, Ont) City Announces Passing of Harrison Park Swan

Owen Sound, Ontario

Friday, April 28, 2023

City of Owen Sound staff discovered one of the domestic swans housed in Harrison Park had passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The City is working to have testing completed to confirm the cause of death. This swan was 17 years of age and is suspected to have died of natural causes.

The Harrison Park swans are descendants of the original six swans gifted to then-Mayor Elias Lemon from King George V in 1912.

The deceased swan was not displaying any signs of illness prior to passing away. The five other domestic swans currently appear to be healthy.