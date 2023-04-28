(Owen Sound, Ont) PERSONS CHARGED WITH SEVERAL PROPERTY RELATED OFFENCES

During March and April 2023, several break, enter and thefts occurred in Owen Sound and areas just outside of the city, with most occurring at businesses. During the early morning hours on April 24th, 2023 a break, enter and theft occurred at a restaurant located on Highway 6 & 10 south of Owen Sound.

Later that morning Owen Sound Police responded to the report of suspicious activity at a residence on the upper east side of the City. Uniformed members located a safe stolen from the restaurant and commenced an investigation. Just hours later a 35-year-old male was taken into custody and held for a Show Cause Hearing in relation to being in Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.00.

A member of the Criminal Investigations Branch then became involved and worked throughout the evening, obtaining a Criminal Code Search Warrant for the residence.

The following morning, Detectives as well as the Community Oriented Response & Enforcement Unit (CORE) and the Forensic Identification Unit of the Owen Sound Police Service executed the Search Warrant. Numerous items including a significant sum of Canadian currency was recovered in relation to the early morning break and enter, as well as property that had been reported stolen from other break, enter and thefts from Owen Sound and the surrounding area.

On April 27th a 31-year-old woman was arrested in relation to several charges including five counts of Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00. The Owen Sound resident was held for a Show Cause Hearing on April 28th.

An Arrest Warrant was also obtained on April 28th in relation to these incidents.

Detective Constable Nick Houston stated “It’s very satisfying to be able to get people’s property back and return it, especially when it means so much to them”.

The Owen Sound Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout this investigation.

As this matter remains under investigation, there will be no further information provided at this time.