Owen Sound Overnight Thefts Under Investigation

RELEASE FROM OWEN SOUND POLICE

Owen Sound Police Service are currently investigating several thefts that occurred overnight between

August 12th and 13th. In addition to several thefts form vehicles, police are investigating a break and

enter into a residential garage on the west side of the City. The home owner has reported to police

the theft of approximately $8000 worth of tools and sporting gear. Included in the theft were 2 Norco

Charger mountain bikes, Blue Wave stand up paddle board, Mig Welder, Echo chainsaw, Stihl pole

saw and numerous DeWalt tools including a DeWalt Flooring tool still in the original packaging.

The parties responsible are believed to have exited the area of the theft by travelling the catwalk

located between the 1100 block and 1200 block of 6th Avenue West and may have had a vehicle

waiting in this area. Police are requesting anyone in the vicinity that may have home security systems

or information to assist with this investigation to contact Owen Sound Police Service or Crime

Stoppers of Grey-Bruce at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersgb.ca. Pictures of

some of the items taken can be seen on our website at owensoundpolice.com or on our social media

page.