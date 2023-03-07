(Owen Sound) Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle

The east bound lanes of 10th Street East between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue East were closed the majority of the afternoon due to an investigation by Owen Sound Police Service in relation to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Just prior to 11:00 am, A female party was crossing northbound in the pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of 10th Street and 4th Avenue East. A vehicle making a left, eastbound, turn from 4th Avenue East onto 10th Street East struck the female knocking her onto the hood of the vehicle and then onto the roadway.

The female pedestrian was initially transported to Grey Bruce Regional Health Centre for medical treatment and then later airlifted to St. Michaels hospital in Toronto for further assessment of her injuries. The pedestrian is believed to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and co operated with the police investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle has been charged with careless driving. All lanes of traffic were re-opened at 4:00 pm.

Police would like to thank the witnesses who remained on scene to provide statements to assist with the investigation.