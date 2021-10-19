Owen Sound physician sanctioned by College of Physicians and Surgeons

The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario announced the restrictions against Dr. Mark Trozzi, of Harrow (Windsor area) and Dr. Rochagne Kilian, of Owen Sound.

Kilian has been outspoken about COVID-19 restrictions in the past while expressing skepticism about the vaccines.

She has also spoken at recent rallies held by the Grey Bruce Freedom Fighters.

She resigned from her position as an Emergency Room doctor back in August in protest over the handling of the pandemic by Grey Bruce Health Services.

Under the interim order announced Monday the physicians have been barred from providing medical exemptions in relation to COVID-19 vaccines, mandatory mask requirements for COVID-19 and testing for COVID-19.

Their practices, or any future practices, will also be required to post information about the restrictions in their offices.

The college said that it is issuing the interim orders under powers granted to it in 2018, which permits it to “suspend or impose terms, conditions or limitations on a member’s certificate of registration where the college believes that the conduct exposes or is likely to expose patients to harm or injury.

Neither doctor has been referred to the tribunal with allegations related to the restrictions at this point.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has previously said that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective and that medical exemptions should only be granted at a rate of about five people per 100,000.

He has said that the only two legitimate medical exemptions are an allergy to one of the components of the vaccine or an increased risk of myocarditis.

Dr. Kilian has also begun a Crowd Fund campaign called Operation Hope which she describes as an an initiative to establish an Integrative Lifestyle Medical Facility for disenfranchised patients in Grey County.

The page goes on to solicit "interest-free loans" of $100 using a membership structure and monthly fees to grant patient access with a promise to pay it back in 10 years.

The goal has been set at $2 million.

As of this report, just over $23,000 had been raised.

