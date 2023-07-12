Owen Sound Police and OPP investigating Homicide

The Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) and Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one person in connection with a homicide in the City of Owen Sound.

On July 11, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., the Owen Sound Police Service responded to a report of gun shots at an apartment complex on 6th Avenue West. Upon arrival officers located a deceased individual.

As a result of the investigation, on July 12, 2023 members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit arrested an Owen Sound individual.

Dustin Noonan, 34 years-of-age, is charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and involves members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime unit, OPP West Region Crime Unit, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), the OPP Regional Support Team (RST), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that the victim was targeted.

If you have information that might assist the investigation, please call Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.

