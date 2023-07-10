Owen Sound Police and OPP investigating Suspicious death

The Owen Sound Police Service (OSPS) and Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising that, as a result of the post-mortem examination, the sudden death has been deemed a homicide.

On July 7, 2023, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the Owen Sound Police Service were called to a residence on 2nd Avenue East, Owen Sound. A deceased 47-year-old male was discovered at the residence.

The deceased has been identified as Terry Albert HULL of Toronto.

The homicide investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) involving members of the OSPS, OSPS Crime unit, OPP West Region Crime Unit, OSPS and OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and the OPP Regional Support Team (RST), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and do not believe there is a concern for public safety.

If you have information that might assist the investigation, please call Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at csgw.tips. You may be eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $2,000.