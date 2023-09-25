Owen Sound police arrest male brandishing knife

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Owen Sound Police received multiple calls about a male brandishing a knife in a west side parking lot.

Callers described the male as ‘looking angry’.

Police responded to the area and intercepted the suspect on the west harbor wall.

The male was observed to be in an agitated state and was found in possession of a kitchen knife.

The male was arrested for having a weapon dangerous to the public.

When searched incident to arrest the officers found the male had a tactical throwing hatchet concealed in his pant leg.

He was additionally charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The 38 year-old Owen Sound man was held for bail on Monday September 25th.