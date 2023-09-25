Owen Sound police charge pair after separate stabbings

Owen Sound Police were called to investigate two stabbings that occurred less than three hours apart during the early morning hours of Sunday September 24th.

The investigations later concluded that the same individuals were responsible for both incidents.

Just prior to 2 a.m. a 20-year-old male victim approached a vehicle that had parked on 2nd Avenue East to ask the male passenger for a cigarette.

At that time, the female driver exited the vehicle and, without provocation, proceeded to stab the victim in the top of the head with a knife.

The victim suffered a large laceration and was transported by ambulance to Owen Sound hospital with a significant, but non-life- threatening injury.

The male and female fled in a vehicle from the area.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. the same male and female attended at a west side apartment building.

The pair forced entry by smashing the glass door with a hammer and proceeded to cause substantial damage inside the building.

Owen Sound Police attended to investigate.

While on scene the female offender was discovered by a tenant hiding in the elevator.

The female proceeded to stab this man in the hand and discharged a cannister of bear spray at him.

Police intervened and the female then charged at the officer with a knife and simultaneously discharged more bear spray, striking the officer.

The female was subdued after the successful deployment of a conducted energy weapon (taser).

The second stabbing victim also attended Owen Sound Hospital and was treated for non-life- threatening injuries.

A continued investigation resulted in police locating and arresting the involved male who was found seated in a vehicle in the area.

The accused parties were found in possession of two prohibited daggers, multiple knives, a large axe and a machete.

Police also seized Crystal Methamphetamine and Methamphetamine pills from their possession.

Kelly Auld, a 34- year- old woman from London and Tyler Yager, a 30- year- old man formerly of Chesley, face a long list of charges including Assault with a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Prohibited Weapons and Mischief.

AULD is additionally charged with Impaired Operation of a Vehicle by Drug, Assaulting a Peace Officer and Administering a Noxious Substance. Auld and Yager, have made court appearances and were remanded into custody.