Owen Sound police investigate separate assaults on Sunday

Owen Sound police are investigating two assaults from Sunday evening.

The first call came in shortly after 6pm with a report that several men were involved in a physical altercation in a laneway of an east end residence.

The witness told police three of them were brandishing knives.

Officers were able to speak with other witnesses who helped them identify two of the three men.

Shortly after 8pm, a 28 year old of no fixed address was located and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

He has since been released and will appear in court next month.

The other two have yet to be located.

There were no injuries reported.

Meanwhile around 8:30, in what appears to be a seperate incident, officers got a call from staff at the Owen Sound hospital after a woman was transported by amublance suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

She told staff she'd been assaulted while walking along the east harbour wall.

A 44 year old man of no fixed address has been charged with aggravated assault and 3 counts of failing to comply with conditions of his probation.

Police say the pair are casual acquaintances.

The victim remains in hospital.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

If you have information that may assist with this investigation please contact Cst. Curry or the Criminal Investigation Branch at Owen Sound Police Service.