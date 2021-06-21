Owen Sound police investigate vandalism of new Pride crosswalk

(Bounce Radio photo courtesy of Matthew McLean)

Crews have managed to eliminate any sign of the black paint scrawled across Owen Sound's freshly painted rainbow crosswalk which was officially unveiled on Thursday, June 17th to coincide with the raising of the Pride Flag at City Hall.

Sometime overnight Saturday into Sunday morning someone defaced the crosswalk by dropping black paint from one end to the other.

Owen Sound Police are investigating the act of vandalism.

Meanwhile city crews were out on Sunday to remove the paint.

This incident comes just days after Pride Crosswalks in other jurisdictions of Ontario have had similar crimes committed against them.

The Owen Sound Police Service are asking the public to stand up and speak out against any hate or prejudiced act of violence.

Crimes such as this will not be tolerated and will be investigated to the fullest extent.

Chief Ambrose commented "this senseless act is contrary to the beliefs of an accepting and inclusive community. I encourage anyone with information to come forward to the Police so that those responsible can be brought to justice."

If any person witnessed, or has knowledge, of the persons responsible are asked to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at (519) 376-1234.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

A secure web-tip can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at www.cstip.ca.

The investigation is continuing.