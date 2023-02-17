Owen Sound police investigating pedestrian collision



Owen Sound Police Service is investigating a pedestrian collision that happened Thursday evening at the top of the west hill.

Officers were called to the scene of 10th Street West in the 700 block around 6:30pm.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered serious injuries.

The road was closed until about 11pm for the investigation.

There's been no word on the vehicle or motorist involved.

Owen Sound Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who have dash cam and/or video surveillance, to contact the investigating Officer, Cst. Josh Gurney, at 519-376-1234 x 174 or

