OWEN SOUND POLICE KEPT BUSY OVER CANADA DAY LONG WEEKEND

The Canada Day Long Weekend proved to be a busy one for the Owen Sound Police Service as there were 198 incidents over the 72-hour period. Officers completed several criminal investigations which led to individuals being charged with such offences as domestic related assault, sexual assault, forcible confinement, break and enter, threats and criminal negligence.

Uniformed officers also executed 13 arrest warrants on individuals during this period.

Officers were also busy being proactive with road safety, charging 13 drivers under the Highway Traffic Act, with the majority of them being speed related and by conducting R.I.D.E. spot checks within the city.