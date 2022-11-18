Owen Sound Police Launch Citizen’s Police Academy

The Owen Sound Police Service is launching a new program in the new year designed to take citizens inside their jobs.

Its their inaugural Citizens Police Academy, an opportunity for interested community members to take a deep dive into the world of policing operations here in Owen Sound.

The new program will launch January 18th, 2023 and will run for 6 consecutive Wednesday evenings from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, ending on February 22nd, 2023

The classes will be held at the police station at 922 2nd Ave. W., Owen Sound.

Each night will involve subject matter experts presenting on such topics as complex criminal investigations, forensic identification techniques, police communications and dispatch, technical surveillance and digital evidence, and the courts and criminal justice system.

The program is free of charge and is open to anyone with an interest in policing and a desire to learn.

The Academy size will be limited to 20 persons, however the Service plans to make this a recurring program which will allow for future opportunities.

Interested persons are asked to complete an application online at the Service’s website at owensoundpolice.com/citizens-police-academy.

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older, and due to the nature of the course curriculum, a security check will be conducted for applicants.

Preference will be given to persons who reside or work in Owen Sound, and due to class size limitations not all applicants can be accommodated.

Questions about the program can be directed to Amy Gaviller at 519-376-1234 Ext. 210, or to agaviller@owensoundpolice.com