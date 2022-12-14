Owen Sound police looking for driver of red pick up

Owen Sound police are looking for a driver after being called to a pedestrian collision at the bottom of the west hill.

It happened around 3:15pm on Tueday when a vehicle heading south on 4th Ave struck a female crossing the intersection at 10th Street West and then left the scene.

Police say she sustained minor injuries.

Officers are now looking to speak to the driver of the red pick up truck.

If you are the driver or witnessed this incident, please contact the investigating officer Cst. Suchomel at 519-376-1234 extension 149.