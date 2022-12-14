Owen Sound police looking for driver of red pick up
Owen Sound police are looking for a driver after being called to a pedestrian collision at the bottom of the west hill.
It happened around 3:15pm on Tueday when a vehicle heading south on 4th Ave struck a female crossing the intersection at 10th Street West and then left the scene.
Police say she sustained minor injuries.
Officers are now looking to speak to the driver of the red pick up truck.
If you are the driver or witnessed this incident, please contact the investigating officer Cst. Suchomel at 519-376-1234 extension 149.
-
MARKDALE COUPLE CELEBRATING $100,000 ENCORE WINSaying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Ernest and Katrina Nicholls of Markdale. They matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the September 9, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!
-
(GREY BRUCE & SOUTH BRUCE, ON) MOBILE CRISIS RESPONSE TEAM LAUNCHED AND ACTIVEThe Grey Bruce and South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and the Grey Bruce Health Services (GBHS) are proud to announce that the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) has been officially launched November 28, 2022.
-
(Owen Sound) City Introduces Annual Parking PassesThe City of Owen Sound is pleased to offer an annual daytime parking pass, a new option for those with long-term parking requirements in the River District.
-
New Wellness & Treatment Centre Community Education Drop-in SessionThe session will take place at TheXchange (825 2nd Ave E, Owen Sound) on December 15th from 4 to 7 pm. GBHS Wellness & Treatment Centre team leads will be present to share more about the facility and to answer questions.
-
Owen Sound Hospital Eliminates Outpatient Lab ServicesGrey Bruce Health will discontinue outpatient lab services as of January 1st. The hospital sited human resource challenges in making the decision. They say an exception will be made for oncology patients. LifeLabs will continue to be the local option for those requiring bloodwork in Owen Sound.
-
Owen Sound Attack Mourn the Loss of Ray McKelvieThe Owen Sound Attack family is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of team Business Manager Ray McKelvie on Thursday night following a battle with cancer at the age of 87.
-
No Overnight Street Parking Begins December 1 in Owen SoundThe City of Owen Sound is reminding citizens and visitors that as of tomorrow, December 1, there is no on-street parking between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. until March 31, 2023.
-
South Bruce OPP warn scams are still workingMore than $10,000 lost to fraudsters in one week
-