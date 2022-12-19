Owen Sound Police looking for driver of vehicle that hit and killed dog

On December 17, 2022, at approximately 5:15pm, the Owen Sound Police Service received a 911 emergency call to attend the 800 block of 27th Street East in the City of Owen Sound after a dog was struck by a motor vehicle in front of the pet owner’s home.

The dog was transported to an emergency Veterinarian and later succumbed to its injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene immediately and was last observed travelling northbound on 9th Avenue East.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan with possible front-end damage.

The Owen Sound Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle and occupants.

Police are specifically seeking residential video surveillance or doorbell cameras that may have captured the vehicle before or after this incident.

If you have any information or video/photo evidence to share, please contact the investigating officer Constable Boyle at 519-376-1234 ext. 187 or jboyle@owensoundpolice.com.

As always, if you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).