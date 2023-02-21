Owen Sound police nab bank robber

Owen Sound police have arrested man accused of robbing a local bank.

During the afternoon hours of Saturday, February 18, a lone male entered the bank wearing a mask.

Witnesses have told Bounce News it was Scotiabank.

The man approached a teller and passed a hand- written note demanding cash.

The note indicated that serious bodily harm would result if money was not provided.

He was given the cash and fled the bank on foot.

Although the incident was traumatic, bank employees were not physically injured during the robbery.

Patrol Officers of the Owen Sound Police Service as well as members of the Criminal Investigations Branch responded to the robbery and initiated an immediate investigation.

Approximately three hours later, police identified and arrested the suspect at a residence near the bank.

Stolen items, including cash were recovered by police.

The accused, 37-year-old James BOEHMER, of no fixed address was remanded into custody at the conclusion of a bail court appearance that took place on the morning of February 19, 2023.

BOEHMER is charged with Robbery, Wearing a Disguise with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Uttering Threats and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.