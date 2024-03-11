Owen Sound police officer uses suspect's bike to make arrest

Owen Sound police have laid charges in connection with an incident Sunday evening in the city's west end.

Officers were called to the area of 13th Street West and 4th Ave just before 7pm for a report of a man pointing a firearm at someone.

When police arrived, the suspect attempted to flee on what they call his "decrepit mountain bike".

Officers began chasing the suspect who soon encountered a series of tall wooden fences forcing him to abandon his bike and scale the obstacle.

A veteran officer passed on the same opportunity and instead picked up the bike and gave chase.

Eventually the officer caught up with the suspect in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building.

Upon arrest, the suspect was found to be in possession of a BB gun as well as a hunting knife which police say was also used to threaten someone.

The 22- year-old man, who was already on bail for an assault charge, was additionally charged with Pointing a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of a Release Order.

The accused remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.