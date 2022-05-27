Owen Sound police say two serious incidents Thursday in east end - unrelated

(Photo: stolen vehicle being towed away after crashing into home - courtesy Steve Santini)

Owen Sound police are reporting two serious incidents, both happening Thursday in the same neighbourhood but investigators tell our news room they are not related.

The first involves a report of gunshots that rang out around 12:30 Thursday morning as two vehicles were heading north up 5th Ave East towards 10th Street, the site of the former original OSCVI.

Police say a witness reports the passenger in the lead vehicle (black sedan) leaned out of the window and fired multiple shots at the car behind (white vehicle) which then abruptly changed direction and took off.

The suspect vehicle headed west on 10th Street.

Police are asking anyone who may information to contact Owen Sound Police, at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers. Police also request that any persons living along the 800 and 900 block of 5th Avenue East to check any security cameras or dashcam video they may have for any relevant footage. In the event any residents notice any damage to their property are also asked to contact police.

The other incident, also early Thursday morning involved a man who stole a Volkswagen Jetta from a driveway in the east end, filled it with gas and left without paying.

Later in the morning, officers spotted the car near 4th Ave East and 8th Street.

When they attempted to pull him over the driver took off.... or at least tried to.

Instead he crashed the vehicle into a one of the row houses, wedging the vehicle between the building and a tree.

Neighbours in one of the homes nearby report thinking their porch had collapsed.

The 25 year old Owen Sound man is facing close to 20 charges including Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.00, Theft Under $5000.00, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, several counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 and breaches of Court Orders.

He makes an appearance in Owen Sound court Friday.

