Owen Sound police search for couple involved in altercation

Owen Sound police were called to the west end early Sunday morning (Oct 17) around 1:45 for a very public domestic dispute.

It happened near the Econo gas station on 14th Street West across from the Legion.

The man and woman involved left in a red Dodge Ram pickup before police arrived.

Witnesses say several people in the area at the time tried to intervene.

If you're one of those people, Owen Sound Police would like to speak to you.

Contact Acting Sergeant Bill Ringel at 519-376-1234 Ext. 162.