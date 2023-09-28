Owen Sound police searching for missing man

The Owen Sound Police Service is asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing male.

Robin Noya, 66 years old, was in Owen Sound visiting family when he wandered away from a residence in the 800 block of 4th Avenue East.

Robin Noya suffers from dementia and may appear confused.

Although Noya is familiar with Owen Sound, he has not lived in the area for 40+ years.

Noya has no money or means of transportation and there is significant concern for his well being.

Robin Noya is described as 5’7” tall, 160-170 lbs, athletic build and is physically fit.

He is bald and could possibly be wearing a red long sleeved shirt, shorts and Keen brand hiking sandals.

Owen Sound Police are asking residents to check their properties and out-buildings for Noya in case he became disoriented and took refuge overnight.

If any person believes they have seen Robin Noya, please contact the Owen Sound Police Service immediately at 519-376-1234.