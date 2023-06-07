(OWEN SOUND) POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN FINDING MISSING YOUTH -***UPDATE**** MISSING YOUTH LOCATED

***UPDATE**** MISSING YOUTH LOCATED

Uniformed members as well as members of the Criminal Investigations Branch actively searched for Darius HURON who was located by Detective Constable Chevonne Martin, who located the youth in good health along Inglis Falls Road. Darius has been reunited with his family. The Owen Sound Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in this matter.

The Owen Sound Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a youth who has been reported missing by his family this afternoon.

The 12 year-old Owen Sound resident is Darius HURON who is described as a caucasian male who is 4’ tall with a thin build. HURON has short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue Nike shirt, blue jeans, blue shoes, with a gray Jordan backpack and is possibly wearing a Simpson’s black hoodie. (See attached photo of HURON)

HURON is not known to frequent any specific areas of Owen Sound and tends to keep to himself.

The Owen Sound Police Service is requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of HURON to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or call 911.