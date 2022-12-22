Owen Sound police trying to locate missing woman



The Owen Sound Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating a female who has been reported missing by her family members.

31 year-old Sonya Francis NADJIWON is described as an Indigenous female who is 5'5" tall with a medium build.

NADJIWON has shoulder length dark hair and brown eyes.

There are no known clothing descriptors.

NADJIWON is known to frequent the Owen Sound and Neyaashiinigmiing areas but may be in other communities in the Grey-Bruce region.

The Owen Sound Police Service is requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of NADJIWON to contact the Owen Sound Police Service at 519-376-1234 or Crime Stoppers of Grey Bruce at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

